Main Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000.

Shares of XCEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

