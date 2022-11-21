Main Management LLC Invests $3.98 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 629,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,725,988. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

