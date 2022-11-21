Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,983. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.87 and its 200 day moving average is $281.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

