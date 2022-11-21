Main Street Research LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Main Street Research LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 128,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,195 shares of company stock worth $1,693,532. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 548,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,669,002. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

