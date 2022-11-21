Main Street Research LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $519.24. The stock had a trading volume of 92,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,692. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.