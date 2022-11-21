Main Street Research LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in AbbVie by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.9% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $275.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.67. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

