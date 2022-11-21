Main Street Research LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 6.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,695,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

