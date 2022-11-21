Main Street Research LLC Sells 80,250 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,250 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 46,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $165.19. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

