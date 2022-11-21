Main Street Research LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.13. 825,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,103,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

