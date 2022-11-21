Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Manning & Napier Stock Performance

MN stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manning & Napier

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 81,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

