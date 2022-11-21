Maple Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33.23 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $8.58 or 0.00053094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $33.23 million and $858,288.92 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.39 or 0.08293921 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00466460 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,621.74 or 0.28619251 BTC.
Maple Profile
Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maple
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
