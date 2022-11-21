Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,870 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 257.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PEP stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,565. The firm has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

