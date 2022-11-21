Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.06

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 859,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 553.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 37.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

