Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,506. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

