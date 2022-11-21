Martin Currie Ltd. Has $31.79 Million Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Cosan accounts for about 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $31,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSAN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. 5,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

CSAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

