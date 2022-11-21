Martin Currie Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.08% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,586,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth $29,593,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth $5,453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth $5,270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

TLK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

