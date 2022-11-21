Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 18,383 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up about 3.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 1.07% of Masimo worth $77,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

MASI traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.96. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

