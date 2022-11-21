Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.59. The stock had a trading volume of 248,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,388. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $270.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average is $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
