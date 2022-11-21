Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Reaches $79.50 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Mdex has a market cap of $79.50 million and approximately $78.10 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,131,339 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

