MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.86.
MEI Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
