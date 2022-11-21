Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 284,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733,376. The company has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

