Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.97 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. Metahero has a market cap of $18.97 million and $1.95 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.62 or 0.01620827 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012474 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00036363 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.49 or 0.01669415 BTC.

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

