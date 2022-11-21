Metal (MTL) Market Cap Tops $45.23 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00004251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $45.23 million and $14.72 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00009196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.85 or 0.08450399 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00457824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

