MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 696,048 shares.The stock last traded at $168.07 and had previously closed at $170.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
MicroStrategy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.61. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
