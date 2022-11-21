Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Shares Up 18.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 18.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

