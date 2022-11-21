MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.60 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $39.60 million and $6.87 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009405 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.17 or 0.08782098 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00467112 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,040,973 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

