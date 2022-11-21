Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 273572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.
Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02125 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.
