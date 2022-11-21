Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.73.

NYSE MCO opened at $292.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

