MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. MovieBloc has a market cap of $36.52 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00456820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.36 or 0.28027754 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

