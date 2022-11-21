MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
NYSE:MRC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 591,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.15.
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
