MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Price Performance

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 591,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

MRC Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.