MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) CEO Purchases $20,038.65 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 19,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,038.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,788.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MSP Recovery Stock Down 1.0 %
MSPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 193,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
Read More
