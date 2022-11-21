Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Up to $11.34

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.64. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 4,675 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

