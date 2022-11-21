Muzinich & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up approximately 4.1% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.48% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 540,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,588,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 425.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.