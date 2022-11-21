Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 8.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.39 and last traded at $156.11. 3,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 174,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 9.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.