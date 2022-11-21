Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 8.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.39 and last traded at $156.11. 3,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 174,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

