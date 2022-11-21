National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$104.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on NA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.9 %

NA stock opened at C$97.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.18. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

