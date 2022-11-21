National Bankshares Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE AYA traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,025. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$839.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

