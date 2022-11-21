Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from €53.00 ($54.64) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NEMTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €69.00 ($71.13) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($74.74) to €61.25 ($63.14) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($77.32) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

NEMTF stock remained flat at $48.25 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

