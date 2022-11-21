Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 89,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 126,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 73.24 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$19.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.