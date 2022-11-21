Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

NML stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 306,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,110. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.