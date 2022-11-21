Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %
NML stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 306,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,110. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.46.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
