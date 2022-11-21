New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Head to Head Comparison

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Par Pacific and New Concept Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

89.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 4.22% 106.74% 10.97% New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and New Concept Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.32 -$81.30 million $4.80 5.16 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 64.15 $70,000.00 $0.03 41.68

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Par Pacific beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

