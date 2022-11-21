Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFRTF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.90.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.