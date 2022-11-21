Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.57). Approximately 9,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 20,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.60).

The stock has a market cap of £60.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,208.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.20.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

