Nixon Capital LLC Buys 3,580 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 5.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $152.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,293. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $151.06. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.