Nixon Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Canada Goose comprises approximately 3.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Canada Goose worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 20.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 167.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. 44,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,687. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Canada Goose Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.