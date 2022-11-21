Nixon Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 6.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $116.54. 8,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $170.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

