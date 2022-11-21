NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Director Chaim Hurvitz Buys 287,812 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) Director Chaim Hurvitz acquired 287,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $284,933.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,933.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Chaim Hurvitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Chaim Hurvitz acquired 40,408 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,448.80.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 420,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.70. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.