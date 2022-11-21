NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Director Chaim Hurvitz Buys 287,812 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) Director Chaim Hurvitz acquired 287,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $284,933.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,933.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chaim Hurvitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Chaim Hurvitz acquired 40,408 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,448.80.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 420,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.70. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

