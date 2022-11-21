NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 766,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $116,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 262,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,299,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $651,810,000 after buying an additional 160,965 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 25,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 871.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 195,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698,309. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $156.13. The company has a market cap of $379.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

