NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.53. 491,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,698,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $382.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.