Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Set at $7.50 by Hovde Group

Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.6 %
OCSL opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 540,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,588,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
