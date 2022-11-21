OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $374,913.71 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000320 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00453362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.31 or 0.27815598 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

